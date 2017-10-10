Greenville Griswold’s Christmas Light Show back this year at new location

A popular Upstate Christmas light show will be back up and running this holiday season – but at a new location.

The Greenville Griswold’s Christmas Light Show will not be at its normal location this year on Ridgewood Drive. The light show will instead take place on the Edge Community Church property, located at 506 Edwards Road in Greenville.

Organizers say this will allow for better parking, better viewing and large spaces to decorate!

They said this year’s display will have an additional 100,000 lights.

Here’s the full Facebook announcement:

