Spartanburg Co. School Dist. 2 superintendent announces retirement

The superintendent for Spartanburg County School District 2 announced his retirement on Tuesday.

Superintendent Dr. Scott Mercer announced the news in a letter he read to the Board of Trustees during Tuesday’s meeting.

In the meeting, Dr. Mercer said the decision was not made quickly or without careful thought. He said his work has been “joyful, fulfilling, challenging, rewarding, gratifying, self-actualizing and most days, just plain fun.”

Here is the full letter:

