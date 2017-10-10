Spartanburg Co. School Dist. 2 superintendent announces retireme - FOX Carolina 21

Spartanburg Co. School Dist. 2 superintendent announces retirement

Posted: Updated:
Dr. Scott Mercer. (Source: Spartanburg School District) Dr. Scott Mercer. (Source: Spartanburg School District)
SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The superintendent for Spartanburg County School District 2 announced his retirement on Tuesday.

Superintendent Dr. Scott Mercer announced the news in a letter he read to the Board of Trustees during Tuesday’s meeting.

In the meeting, Dr. Mercer said the decision was not made quickly or without careful thought. He said his work has been “joyful, fulfilling, challenging, rewarding, gratifying, self-actualizing and most days, just plain fun.”

Here is the full letter:

MORE NEWS: The United States misses first World Cup since 1986

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.