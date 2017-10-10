Students react and share stories of lock down following Texas Tech University shooting

Video sent to us by a concerned viewer in the rural part of Richland County shows what appears to be a black animal with cat-like features walking past a deer cam.More >
Troopers confirm a three-vehicle collision in Greenville County turned fatal for one driver Tuesday afternoon.More >
A mother of six was killed in a suspected DUI accident on the way home from the hospital where she was visiting her newborn twins.More >
An 11th grader at Genesis Education Center was arrested after school officials say the student was found to be in possession of a loaded weapon on campus Tuesday afternoon.More >
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says the league needs to "move past this controversy" and says, "We believe that everyone should stand for the National Anthem.More >
Landrum police said a 28-year-old teacher was arrested after he was accused of exposing himself in a supermarket parking lot.More >
A Westminster man was arrested Monday morning after deputies say they found 16.6 grams of meth in his possession.More >
Police in Florida fatally shot a woman who they say caused at least one crash and knocked an officer to the ground with her car.More >
A popular Upstate Christmas light show will be back up and running this holiday season – but at a new location.More >
Fire crews responded to a collision involving a Laurens County school bus Tuesday afternoon.More >
The South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services has a list of Most Wanted offenders. If you have any information, call 1-888-761-6175. You can remain confidential.More >
Newly-released statistics are showing President Trump’s approval ratings in each state nine months into his presidency.More >
A new poll released Tuesday by Morning Consult shows President Donald Trump’s approval rate has fallen in all 50 states since he was inaugurated in January. Click to see a state-by-state breakdown.More >
The National Weather Service confirmed five upstate counties saw damage from four tornadoes and straight line winds when the remnants of Hurricane Nate pushed through the area on October 8.More >
The Upstate and the Mountains see storm damage and possible tornadoes when the remnants of Hurricane Nate pushed through the area. (10/8/17)More >
Laurens Academy sustains damage in Sunday storms. (10/8/17)More >
Storms caused severe damage to the Town and Country Mobile Home Park in Laurens.More >
The American Cancer Society held its Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk Sunday in downtown Greenville.More >
Greenville County's Boiling Springs Fire District held an open house event to launch its 2017 National Fire Prevention Week activities.More >
