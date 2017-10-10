Students react and share stories of lock down following Texas Tech University shooting

It was a somber mood across campus, black and blue ribbons seen everywhere in honor of fallen Officer Floyd East Jr.

"There were flowers all over, people taking pictures, people praying, people filling out cards for the fallen officer," said Texas Tech Student Sarah Casselberry.

Even the Texas Tech seal branded a simple blue line. Casselberry said she could feel the change, tensions high the second she stepped foot on the bus the following morning.

"Everyone was a little on edge," said the senior.

Casselberry was on campus Monday night, in a big, open lecture hall when the first alert came in.

"We informed the teacher and she stopped teaching and turned the lights off," Casselberry said.

She said panic slowly spread across the room. At first, hardly any details released.

"The Tech alert just said there is an active shooter on campus and to take cover," Casselberry added.

The senior said she tried to stay calm, but her mind kept wandering. She said she started picturing faces, victims popping into her head from the Las Vegas shooting.

"I was just thinking that 59 of us were going to die like in Vegas,” Casselberry said. “It was very scary because we were conflicted on 'do we want to leave campus, do we want to leave the building?'"

Casselberry said she and a friend had to make a split-second decision.

"They say to stay safe and hidden and to stay on lock down," the student said.

But the lecture hall they were in didn't lock. Casselberry said when they got word that the shooting was at the campus police department, they knew that was their chance to get off campus. For another student, that's when things really started sinking in.

"I live two blocks away from where the shooting had occurred," said Faith Hardcastle.

The Texas Tech Student said she was heading home when she saw the streets were blocked off, sirens wailing in the night with a suspect still at large.

"I drove all around the apartment complex before I got out because I had no idea where this guy might have been,” Hardcastle said. “I didn't know if he had a weapon or not with him."

She said she finally worked up the courage to run inside where she locked her doors and turned off her lights until the shooter, now identified as Hollis Daniel, was caught.

"Everyone was really in shock,” Hardcastle said. “We didn't think that a community that's this close knit could really go through something like that."

