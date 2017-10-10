Rutherfordton PD ask for public assistance to ID subject wanted - FOX Carolina 21

Rutherfordton PD ask for public assistance to ID subject wanted for questioning in convenience store incident

RUTHERFORDTON, NC (FOX Carolina) -

The Rutherfordton Police Department is asking for public assistance in identifying a subject wanted for questioning in a convenience store incident.

Officers say the woman caught on surveillance footage is wanted fort questioning in an incident that occurred at the Scotchman Convenience Store in Rutherfordton.

Anyone with information please contact Sgt. Brian Martin with the Rutherfordton Police Dept. at 828-348-6270.

