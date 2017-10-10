Dispatch: Fire crews on scene of structure fire in Union - FOX Carolina 21

Dispatch: Fire crews on scene of structure fire in Union

UNION, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Dispatch confirms fire crews are on scene of a structure fire in Union Tuesday night.

Per dispatch, firefighters are responding to the blaze on the 200 block of Long Twelve Street.

No further details were released.

FOX Carolina has a crew en route to the scene, working to learn more.

