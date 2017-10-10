Pickens Co. animal shelter offers to house animals affected by Humane Society closing

The Humane Society in Pickens Co. faces closure without donations (FOX Carolina)

Amid a recent closure announcement by the Pickens County Humane Society, the Pickens County Upstate SPCA is opening its doors to house the animals affected by the closing.

The Pickens County Upstate SPCA – standing for Saving Pickens County Animals – is a non-profit animal shelter that said it is committed to working with various animal shelters to house the animals affected by the recent closing announcement from the Humane Society.

“Upstate SPCA Director Robert Kelly said, “Our goal at Upstate SPCA is to care for stray animals and help as many animals as possible find their forever homes. We are updating our facility to accommodate additional animals and we’re working with rescue groups as well.”

Pickens County leaders made a decision earlier this year to reallocate funds and extend adoption services at the county facility, per the release.

The Upstate SPCA will now offer adoptions and veterinarian care as well as spaying and neutering services for impounded animals, the release continued.

“Upstate SPCA is prepared to relocate humane society animals as that organization ends its service. We also ask other area shelters (and the public) to consider helping the Humane Society and its animals during this time of transition. Upstate SPCA is committed to our citizens and caring for the animals in Pickens County.”

