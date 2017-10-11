District: School bus involved in crash near Fairforest Elementar - FOX Carolina 21

District: School bus involved in crash near Fairforest Elementary School

A spokesperson for Spartanburg District 6 Schools said a school bus was involved in a crash near Fairforest Elementary School Wednesday morning.

The school spokesperson said the crash happened near Mount Zion Road, where the school is located.

She said a truck clipped the driver's side mirror of the school bus, causing the glass on the driver's side window to shatter.

No students were hurt and another bus was called to take them to school.

The SC Highway Patrol is reported a crash with injuries on Hope Road at Mount Zion Road.

The crash occurred just after 7 a.m. 

No additional information was immediately available.

