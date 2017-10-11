Dozens of Upstate high school students cram into a port-a-potty - FOX Carolina 21

Dozens of Upstate high school students cram into a port-a-potty for new online video challenge

Riverside HS students participate in the Port-a-Potty challenge Riverside HS students participate in the Port-a-Potty challenge
GREER, SC

There is a new online challenge circulating. It’s called the Port-A-Potty Challenge.

While the name brings many possibilities to mind, the challenge involves cramming as many people as possible into the small, portable restrooms.

Mostly teens on cross-country teams are participating, according to Deadspin.

Riverside High School’s cross-country team participated and may have the best one yet! They crammed 40 runners into a port-a-potty.

You have to watch this:

The video was posted on Twitter on October 4.


