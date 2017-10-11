Asheville police need help identifying cyclist accused of assaulting, robbing driver

Asheville police need help identifying cyclist accused of assaul - FOX Carolina 21

Asheville police are asking for help trying to identify a cyclist accused of attacking a motorist on the McDowell Street Bridge.

The incident occurred on October 4 at approximately 10:43 a.m.

Police said the cyclist, a man who was between 40 and 55 years old, struck the driver of a black BMW 320i several times with his bicycle helmet, kicked him, and stole $80 and the victim’s eyeglasses.

The suspect has shoulder length gray hair and is believed to have a cut near his left eye. He was riding a black bicycle with green markings.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110 or Crime Stoppers at 828-255-5050.

