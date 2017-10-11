WestGate Mall will be closed on Thanksgiving Day

The owner of WestGate Mall in Spartanburg said the mall will once again be closed on Thanksgiving Day this year.

CBL Properties announced Tuesday that all of their portfolio of market-dominant regional shopping centers will close on Thanksgiving Day and open at 6 a.m. on Black Friday, November 24.

“The support that we received last year when we made this decision was overwhelmingly positive,” said Stephen Lebovitz, President and CEO, CBL Properties in an e-mail, “It is based on this feedback from our retail partners, employees of CBL and retailers at our properties, as well as the customers in our markets that we made the decision to again close our centers on Thanksgiving Day.”

The department stores, movie theaters, restaurants, and retailers with exterior mall entrances will have the option to open their stores on Thursday, but CBL said access to mall common areas will be restricted until Black Friday.

CBL is celebrating the announcement by using the hashtag #MakeThanksgivingYours.

