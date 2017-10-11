SCDMV: Most SC drivers can now renew driver's licenses online

The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles said Wednesday that most South Carolinians can now renew their driver’s licenses at home using the SCDMV website.

DMV officials said people with Class D, E, F, M, or any combination of the four driver’s licenses, whose driving privileges are in good standing, can renew their license at www.scdmvonline.com starting Wednesday.

“This eliminates the need to visit an SCDMV branch and keeps wait times and lines shorter for the public,” said Executive Director Kevin Shwedo in a statement. “We’re a customer-centric agency, and this is a small step in the process of bringing the SCDMV to customers, instead of making customers come to us.”

People who use the online service will only need to visit an actual SCDMV every other time they renew in order to take a new photograph.

People who renewed by mail the last time are also ineligible for online renewal and must visit an SCDMV branch.

People with commercial driver’s license or identification cards must continue to visit a SCDMV branch to renew your license or ID.

REAL ID licenses will not be available until the first-quarter of 2018. People who need to renew licenses online or in person before REAL IDs are available will not receive this new type of card.

