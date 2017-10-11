Detectives charge man with rape, other sex crimes involving 3 young girls, ages 8 and 11

Detectives with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said a Nebo man has been charged with multiple sex crimes, including rape, involving three young girls.

Detectives said Jeffrey Lee Williams, 36, of Wildlife Road was charged with three counts of taking indecent liberties with a child, rape of a child by an adult, and statutory sex offense.

Two of the victims were 11 and the third was just 8 years old. They were acquaintances of the suspect.

The Sheriff’s Office received the case on a referral from the McDowell County Department of Social Services.

