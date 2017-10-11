Lidl announces opening date for Woodruff Road store

Lidl said it will open its second location in Greenville on November 2.

The new store, located at 1866 Woodruff Road, will open at 8 a.m., immediately following a ribbon cutting ceremony.

The first 100 customers to arrive will be given a wooden coin for a chance to win up to $100 in Lidl gift cards. Grand opening shoppers can also sample various Lidl’s products and get a complimentary Lidl reusable bag, while supplies last.

Lidl said since it opens its first South Carolina stores on June 15, Lidl supermarkets have driven prices down in the neighborhoods where stores are located. Lidl said other retailers near their stores have slashed prices by as much as 30 percent in order to compete with the low-price grocery chain.

“We are proud to be driving prices down for customers around our stores,” said Will Harwood, Lidl US spokesman. “This ‘Lidl effect’ is great news, not just for Lidl customers, but for everyone who shops in the areas surrounding of our stores.”

The new store will be Lidl’s ninth location in South Carolina.

