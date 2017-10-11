Facebook outages reported in US, Europe - FOX Carolina 21

Facebook outages reported in US, Europe

Down Detector outage map (downdetector.com) Down Detector outage map (downdetector.com)
Facebook outages were reported across the US and in parts of South America and Europe on Wednesday, according to DownDetector.com.

The website reported a spike in outage reports for the social network between 11 a.m. and noon.

More than 3,500 people had reported outages Wednesday, according to the outage report.

Instagram also went down also.

According to Down Detector, some people experienced a total blackout, while others were just having problems posting new content.

No cause for the outage has been released.

Many people were tweeting about the Facebook outage on Twitter at noon, poking fun of Facebook users rushing to check their Twitter feeds.

