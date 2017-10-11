Going to the fair? Officials say you should follow these safety tips on all rides

Police say a 3-year-old boy spent the night in child welfare custody after he got lost in a Utah corn maze.More >
A rookie firefighter in Detroit was reportedly fired for “offensive and racially insensitive” behavior after bringing a watermelon to his new firehouse.More >
A popular Upstate Christmas light show will be back up and running this holiday season – but at a new location.More >
Troopers confirm a three-vehicle collision in Greenville County turned fatal for one driver Tuesday afternoon.More >
One boy is dead and rescue crews saved another in High Falls State Park in Jackson, Georgia.More >
Former NFL star and actor Terry Crews revealed he was sexually assaulted by a Hollywood executive and said he understands why sexual assault victims don't always speak out.More >
Newly-released statistics are showing President Trump’s approval ratings in each state nine months into his presidency.More >
Michigan court records show a convicted sex offender was granted joint legal custody of a child born to a woman who says he raped her when she was 12.More >
The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles said Wednesday that most South Carolinians can now renew their driver’s licenses at home using the SCDMV website.More >
The Pickens Co. Humane Society will close on Dec. 31.More >
Boeing executives will spend 2 days visiting the Upstate to meet manufacturing partners and inform students about job opportunities.More >
Fire crews responded to a collision involving a Laurens County school bus Tuesday afternoon.More >
The South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services has a list of Most Wanted offenders. If you have any information, call 1-888-761-6175. You can remain confidential.More >
Newly-released statistics are showing President Trump’s approval ratings in each state nine months into his presidency.More >
A new poll released Tuesday by Morning Consult shows President Donald Trump’s approval rate has fallen in all 50 states since he was inaugurated in January. Click to see a state-by-state breakdown.More >
The National Weather Service confirmed five upstate counties saw damage from four tornadoes and straight line winds when the remnants of Hurricane Nate pushed through the area on October 8.More >
The Upstate and the Mountains see storm damage and possible tornadoes when the remnants of Hurricane Nate pushed through the area. (10/8/17)More >
Laurens Academy sustains damage in Sunday storms. (10/8/17)More >
Storms caused severe damage to the Town and Country Mobile Home Park in Laurens.More >
