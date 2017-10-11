Going to the fair? Officials say you should follow these safety tips on all rides

South Carolina’s Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation is encouraging people to follow some important safety tips when visiting fall fairs.

The SC State Fair is underway in Columbia and the Piedmont Interstate Fair is currently underway in Spartanburg.

The LLR's Office of Elevators and Amusement Rides say following these safety tips will help ensure a fun and problem-free experience on fair rides.

Parents: insure ride is appropriate for your child based on age/weight/height.

Obey the posted rules, warnings, and instructions for rides.

Use safety equipment, such as seat belts, lap bars, etc.

Keep hands, arms, and legs inside the ride at all times.

Stay seated until the ride comes to a complete stop.

If you’re frightened by a ride, get the attention of the ride operator to stop the ride.

Upon entry to and departure from the ride, please be attentive to avoid a trip or fall hazard.

If the ride operator is inattentive, let a supervisor know.

Call or text LLR at 803-896-7638 to report an unsafe condition.

Have fun, but be safe!

Safety at fairs became a major topic of debate after a ride at an Ohio fair malfunctioned and killed one person and injured seven others.

Meanwhile, officials at the SC State Fair are working to reassure visitors that their rides are heavily inspected and that safety is a top priority.

