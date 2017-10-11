2 Upstate lawmakers call for monument honoring African-American Confederate soldiers at State House

Two Upstate lawmakers said they will pre-file a bill calling for a monument honoring African-American soldiers who fought in the Civil War to be built on State House grounds.

Rep. Bill Chumley (R-Woodruff) and Rep. Mike Burns (R-Travelers Rest) said they will push for approval for the monument considered during the 2018 legislative session.

"Explaining the War Between the States and the events leading up to it is much more complex than can be explained by a few paragraphs in a history book," Burns said in a news release. "This monument can help educate current and future generations of a little-known -- but important -- part of South Carolina history. These African-Americans, like many of their Caucasian contemporaries, stepped up to defend their home state during a tumultuous time in our country's history. Their service has largely been overlooked or forgotten. Rep. Chumley and I want to remedy this oversight."

Chumley added that biblical commandments inspired the proposed legislation.

"The Bible says to honor our fathers and mothers," Chumley stated. "In that same vein, we can honor South Carolinians who showed more than 150 years ago that they loved their state as much then as Sandlappers of all persuasions do today."

Chumley said a specific design for the monument will be revealed later. He said they are considering a sculpture or structure with plaques listing the names of African-American Confederate veterans.

The lawmakers said the S.C. Department of History and Archives lists 328 African-Americans who filed pension applications as Confederate veterans.

