Greenville police warn 'wicker picker-upper' stealing furniture from front porches

Guard your wicker! That’s the message from Greenville police, who have seen an uptick in wicker furniture thefts, according to a post the police department made on social media Wednesday.

Police said officers have investigated as least five recent cases om which wicker furniture has been stolen from front porches.

Investigators have no leads on who the “wicker picker-upper.”

“We ask you to be diligent, keep your eyes on your wicker chairs and a lend a watchful eye around your neighborhood,” police said on Face. If you see something, please let us know by contacting Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME. In the meantime, we're doing our best to locate that quicker wicker picker-upper.”

