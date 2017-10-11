New public art piece in Spartanburg asks people what they want to do before they die

The project is installed on W. Main Street in Spartanburg. (Source: City of Spartanburg).

A new public art installation in Spartanburg is asking members of the community what they would like to achieve before they die. The city of Spartanburg said EMERGE Family Therapy Center and Teaching Clinic brought the project to Spartanburg.

The installation is made up of a chalkboard that has the prompt "Before I Die I want to..." with blank spaces for members of the public to fill in their hopes and goals.

People can add to the chalkboard at at 127 W. Main Street.

A representative with EMERGE said the chalkboard will be in Spartanburg for up to four months, depending on how quickly the board is filled.

EMERGE said they will monitor the installation to make sure the project remains "family friendly."

The organization said the project will "stimulate positive movement and change in the hearts, minds, and spirits of all those that interact with it."

