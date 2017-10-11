Still warm for Thursday, but big changes toward Friday

The summer-like weather will slowly come to an end as a couple of cold fronts head our way! A few showers are possible toward late week, then drier and less hot conditions settle in for this weekend.

Tonight we’ll continue our string of mild and muggy night with lows only dropping to 69 in the Upstate and 63 in the mountains with partly cloudy skies. Thursday will be warm and humid with highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s with a slight chance for showers.

Cooler air and more clouds will build in for Friday as a “wedge” sets up. This means a northeasterly flow will pull down cool air and moisture, leading to some gloomy and drizzly weather at times on Friday. Highs will only warm into the low 70s.

Clouds and showers clear out for Saturday and Sunday. Highs will still be a bit warm for this time of year reaching the upper 70s to low 80s, but cooler air arrives next week! By Tuesday we’ll see highs in the 60s and lows approaching the 40s! Hello fall!

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.