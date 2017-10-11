Warm again today, spotty rain Friday

The summer-like weather will slowly come to an end as a couple of cold fronts head our way! A few showers are possible toward late week, then drier and less hot and humid conditions settle in for this weekend.

Today will be similar to Wednesday minus the record-breaking heat! Expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Clouds fill in this evening, and a late day shower or two is possible.

Cooler air and more clouds will build in for Friday as a “wedge” sets up. This means a northeasterly flow will pull down cool air and moisture, leading to some gloomy and drizzly weather at times on Friday. Highs will only reach the 70s. There is hope this spotty rain/drizzle will dissipate by the time the evening festivities of Fall for Greenville kick off!

Clouds and showers clear out for Saturday and Sunday. Highs will still be a bit warm for this time of year reaching the upper 70s to low 80s, but cooler air arrives next week! By Tuesday we’ll see highs in the 60s and lows approaching the 40s after a few showers Monday.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.