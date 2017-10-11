National Weather Service confirms tornadoes in the Carolinas

The National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed multiple tornadoes touched down in the Upstate and North Carolina on Sunday. According to the NWS, there were five confirmed tornadoes in the Upstate and three in North Carolina.

The NWS said tornadoes touched down in Burke, Caldwell and Cleveland Counties in North Carolina.

The Burke County tornado registered as an EF1 with wind speeds up to 97 mph, the NWS stated. According to the NWS the tornado resulted in numerous snapped tress and the total destruction of one building.

The NWS reported one person was injured during the Burke County tornado.

An EF1 tornado with wind gusts up to 105 mph was confirmed to have touched down in Caldwell County, the NWS said. The tornado caused snapped trees and damage to roofs, the NWS stated. The NWS also reported that the tornado caused a tree to fall on a house, leading to significant damage.

According to the NWS, no injuries were reported in the Caldwell County tornado.

The NWS confirmed an EF0 tornado touched down in Cleveland County. The tornado caused wind gusts up to 80 mph, the NWS said. According to the NWS, the storm caused snapped tress and roof damage.

The NWS did not report any injuries in the Cleveland County storm.

