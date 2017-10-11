FBI seeks info to help locate unidentified child sexual assault victim

The FBI is working to gather information on an unidentified female who they say "may have critical information pertaining to the identity of a child victim in an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation."

The FBI says the individual, known only as Jane Doe 39, was shown with a child in a video first noted by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in April 2016. Officials believe the video had been produced prior to that date.

Jane Doe 39 is described as an Asian female, likely between 25 and 35-years-old, with long black hair. FBI officials said Jane Doe 39 was wearing a white, yellow, blue and red floral dress at the time the video was produced, and could be heard speaking Vietnamese.

Anyone with information to share is asked to submit a tip online HERE or call the FBI's toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).

No charges have been filed in this case and Jane Doe 39 is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

