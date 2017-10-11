Buncombe Co. HHS: Fox tests positive for rabies

Buncombe County Health and Human Services (BCHHS) confirmed that a fox tested positive for rabies.

According to the BCHHS, the fox was taken from the Swannanoa area on Tuesday and tested by the North Carolina State Lab.

“Rabies is a serious disease that can be fatal without immediate treatment. Any person that thinks they may have come into contact with this fox should contact Communicable Disease,” said Jessica Silver, BCHHS Environmental Health Director.

The BCHHS said signs of rabies include sudden changes in an animal's behavior, general sickness, increased drool, and aggression.

For more information on rabies signs and prevention, visit the BCHHS website.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.