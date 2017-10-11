Deputies: Man wanted in TN double homicide captured in Madison Co., NC

Deputies said a man wanted in connection with a double homicide in Tennessee was captured in North Carolina Wednesday afternoon.

Officials with the Union County Sheriff's Office in Tennessee said Clyde William Banner was captured in the Hot Springs area of Madison County, North Carolina.

He was taken into custody around 1:20 p.m. Wednesday afternoon along Highway 257 after using a card at a grocery store in that area.

Deputies said he had last been seen driving an 80's model full-size Chevrolet pickup truck with red primer on Lower HIggins Creek traveling towards Old Ashevilly Hwy.

Union County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook that Banner is considered armed and dangerous.

