Deputies: Meth seized from property during stolen vehicle investigation

The Oconee County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man on drug, weapons, and stolen vehicle charges. According to deputies, Brantley Keith Black, 45, was arrested on Tuesday.

Deputies said Black was arrested and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine second offense, possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a stolen vehicle.

According to deputies, Black was arrested after an investigation regarding a stolen 2017 black Harley Davidson motorcycle. Black was found on scene with the stolen vehicle, deputies said.

The sheriff's office stated that they also found methamphetamine, prescription drugs, and firearms on the property. Deputies said they seized over 30 grams of meth from the property.

Deputies said they also arrested William Grover, Bearden, 23, in connection with the stolen motorcycle. Bearden was arrested on Sep. 27 and charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, deputies stated. According to the sheriff's office, Bearden was also charged with grand larceny, second degree burglary, and safe cracking, in relation to another incident.

Both Black and Bearden remain in custody at the Oconee County Detention Center.

