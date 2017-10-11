Wings of Freedom Tour to feature WWII vintage planes at Greenville Downtown Airport

The Collings Foundation's Wings of Freedom Tour will bring vintage WWII planes to the Greenville Downtown Airport on Oct. 27-29. The display will feature a Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress, Consolidated B-24 Liberator, B-25 Mitchell, and North American P-51 Mustang.

According to the Collings Foundation, the B-17 is one of eight in flying condition in the U.S. The B-24 is the last remaining example of its type in the world that still has the capability to fly, the foundation said.

Visitors will have be able to tour the inside of the aircrafts. The tours are $15 for adults and $5 for children under 12.

The event will also offer the opportunity to board a flight on one of the planes. The flights range from $400-$3,200.

The Collings Foundation said the Wings of Freedom Tour "travels the nation as a flying tribute to the flight crews who flew them, the ground crews who maintained them, the workers who built them, the soldiers, sailors and airmen they helped protect; and the citizens and families that share the freedom that they helped preserve."

For more information about the tour, visit the Collings Foundation website.

