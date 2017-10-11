US Atty: 6 sentenced in federal Upstate methamphetamine conspiracy

Six Cherokee County residents have been sentenced in federal court for federal methamphetamine conspiracy charges, said U.S. Attorney Beth Drake on Wednesday.

Drake announced the following names and charges:

Zactrick Michael Jefferies, age 29 - sentenced to 236 months imprisonment

James Lasamuel Humphries, age 24 - sentenced to 30 months imprisonment

Brianna Allison Jones, age 22 - sentenced to 48 months imprisonment

Katherine Elizabeth Williams, age 28 - sentenced to 70 months imprisonment

Crystal Dawn Osborne, age 38 - sentenced to 27 months imprisonment

Andrell Lopez, age 25 - sentenced to 36 months imprisonment

A Greenville judge sentenced the aforementioned individuals on Tuesday. Two others, Everette De'Angelo Dawkins and Richard Stewart Hawkins, were also charged in the conspiracy and are awaiting sentencing, said Drake.

Drake said that after Everette Dawkins was released from prison in 2015, he "began conspiring with other co-defendants to distribute up to 45 kilograms of methamphetamine" in the Upstate.

Several seizures of meth occurred during the conspiracy timeline including on in September of 2015, when the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant and seized about 662 grams of methamphetamine from Zatrick Jefferies.

520 grams of meth were seized from James Humphries during a traffic stop in January of 2016, and Jefferies was arrested with another kilogram of meth in December of 2016.

Andrell Lopez was arrested by SC Highway Patrol after a traffic stop yielded the seizure of 583 grams of meth and 9 pounds of marijuana.

The case was investigated by the Department of Homeland Security, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, the United States Marshal’s Service Task Force, the South Carolina Highway Patrol, SLED and the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

MORE NEWS: Wildfires claim at least 21 lives in Northern California

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.