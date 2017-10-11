Deputies: Spartanburg Co. woman arrested after striking man with vehicle, driving into his house

Spartanburg County Deputies say a woman was arrested after she struck a man with a vehicle and drove into his residence on Wednesday.

Deputies said Jaquata Latasha Garrett, 29, was arrested and charged with domestic violence high and aggravated assault.

According to deputies, Garrett and the victim have a child together.

The incident report stated that Garrett was in a vehicle outside of the victim's property. Deputies said Garrett threw a phone at the victim after he tried to approach her. Garrett left her vehicle and the victim tried to push her back into the vehicle to avoid a physical altercation, the incident report said.

According to deputies, Garrett then attempted to strike the victim with her vehicle. The victim jumped on top of the vehicle to try and avoid injury, the incident report stated.

Deputies said Garrett then drove the vehicle into the victim's residence while he was still on top of the vehicle. The incident report stated the wall of the residence was caved in and the victim suffered road rash and a laceration on the forehead.

The victim was taken to Spartanburg Regional to be treated for his injuries, deputies said.

According to the incident report, deputies have responded to this residence numerous times before with Garrett being trespassed on February 27 of this year, fleeing the scene before law enforcement arrived.

Deputies said both the victim and Garrett admitted to being under the influence of alcoholic beverages.

Garrett is currently being held at the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

