Police: Death investigation underway after man found dead in Spartanburg home

A death investigation is underway after a man was found dead in a Spartanburg home this week.

Police responded to a home on the 500 block of Union Street in regards to an unattended death around 12:25 p.m. on Tuesday, October 10.

A responding officer said upon arrival at the scene, he observed a man lying sideways across the bed on his back, with his feet touching the floor. The man was wrapped in a blanket, said the officer.

EMS said at about 11:55 a.m., a man ran across the street to them and said he believed his brother was dead.

EMS officials said they followed the man across the street to the residence and concluded that the man was dead.

The deceased male was identified as Lee Lane "Rabbit" Robbs. Robbs' mother owns the home.

Police said the victim's brother told them he'd last spoken with Robbs around 6:30 a.m. Monday, and that it wasn't unusual for Robbs to stay in his bedroom for extended periods of time.

The victim's brother said his mother called him Wednesday and asked if he'd spoken with Robbs - that's when Robbs' brother opened the bedroom door to wake him. He also told police that Robbs suffered from seizures and alcoholism.

