Deputies respond to shots fired call at Anderson apartment complex

Deputies responded to a shots fired call at an Anderson apartment complex on Wednesday.

Nikki Carson with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office told FOX that no one was injured or hit by gunfire in the shooting.

The incident took place at Oakplace Apartments at 100 Duvall Way in Anderson.

Carson said officials are still working to identify any suspects in the incident and determine who all was involved.

According to her, there was an altercation between individuals at the complex that lead to shots being fired.

Deputies are still on scene investigating at this time. Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.

