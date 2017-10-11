Boeing representatives visiting the Upstate to learn, inspire and engage

“I’m totally impressed with what’s going on in Greenville and Greer,” says Tommy Preston, Jr, Esq., the director of National Strategy & Engagement for Boeing. He says he’s in the Upstate to learn, inspire and engage.
“That’s our message as we go through next couple days in this county. We’re engaging students, working with students, and also learning about this community and the great work they’re doing. Most importantly we want to inspire the next generation of aerospace and advanced manufacturing workers,” says Preston.
This trip to the Upstate is part of a statewide tour. Boeing Days events are a partnership between Boeing and the SC Department of Commerce to inspire young people to pursue careers in STEM and introduce citizens to Boeing. Boeing representatives began Wednesday at Bonds Career Center in Greer where they met with the Greer Chamber, educators and community leaders. Then they spent time at Greer High School engaging students and they wrapped up the day with a visit to the BMW Performance Center.
As the two largest manufacturers in the state, Boeing and BMW have a common interest in helping to build a future workforce. When it comes to skilled labor and trades, there could be as many as 600,000 unfulfilled jobs in South Carolina and industry leaders say that’s a problem. To help supply the workforce needed for manufacturing, several initiatives are gaining momentum in the Greenville School District starting in kindergarten. The challenge is often communicating the opportunities to parents.
To create that awareness, Preston says Boeing and BMW are working hand in hand along with other manufacturers. “It’s not lost on either of these companies that the two largest manufacturers in the state that we have a responsibility to dive in and work with the communities.” Talking about leaders at BMW he says, “I’m looking forward to spending some time with them today to further our conversations and relationship as we work together to make our state better.”
Thursday’s agenda includes a walking tour of downtown Greenville with Mayor Knox White, a tour at CU-ICAR and a visit with community leaders and students from Clemson, NGU and Greenville Tech. A VIP farewell party at Thornblade Club in Greer will cap off the visit featuring leaders from manufacturing, aerospace and education.
Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
Police say a 3-year-old boy spent the night in child welfare custody after he got lost in a Utah corn maze.More >
Police say a 3-year-old boy spent the night in child welfare custody after he got lost in a Utah corn maze.More >
A rookie firefighter in Detroit was reportedly fired for “offensive and racially insensitive” behavior after bringing a watermelon to his new firehouse.More >
A rookie firefighter in Detroit was reportedly fired for “offensive and racially insensitive” behavior after bringing a watermelon to his new firehouse.More >
A popular Upstate Christmas light show will be back up and running this holiday season – but at a new location.More >
A popular Upstate Christmas light show will be back up and running this holiday season – but at a new location.More >
Troopers confirm a three-vehicle collision in Greenville County turned fatal for one driver Tuesday afternoon.More >
Troopers confirm a three-vehicle collision in Greenville County turned fatal for one driver Tuesday afternoon.More >
Former NFL star and actor Terry Crews revealed he was sexually assaulted by a Hollywood executive and said he understands why sexual assault victims don't always speak out.More >
Former NFL star and actor Terry Crews revealed he was sexually assaulted by a Hollywood executive and said he understands why sexual assault victims don't always speak out.More >
One boy is dead and rescue crews saved another in High Falls State Park in Jackson, Georgia.More >
One boy is dead and rescue crews saved another in High Falls State Park in Jackson, Georgia.More >
The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles said Wednesday that most South Carolinians can now renew their driver’s licenses at home using the SCDMV website.More >
The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles said Wednesday that most South Carolinians can now renew their driver’s licenses at home using the SCDMV website.More >
The revised timeline raises questions about whether better communication could have allowed officers to respond more quickly and take out the gunman before the attack.More >
The revised timeline raises questions about whether better communication could have allowed officers to respond more quickly and take out the gunman before the attack.More >
Newly-released statistics are showing President Trump’s approval ratings in each state nine months into his presidency.More >
Newly-released statistics are showing President Trump’s approval ratings in each state nine months into his presidency.More >
The Pickens Co. Humane Society will close on Dec. 31.More >
The Pickens Co. Humane Society will close on Dec. 31.More >
Boeing executives will spend 2 days visiting the Upstate to meet manufacturing partners and inform students about job opportunities.More >
Boeing executives will spend 2 days visiting the Upstate to meet manufacturing partners and inform students about job opportunities.More >
Fire crews responded to a collision involving a Laurens County school bus Tuesday afternoon.More >
Fire crews responded to a collision involving a Laurens County school bus Tuesday afternoon.More >
The South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services has a list of Most Wanted offenders. If you have any information, call 1-888-761-6175. You can remain confidential.More >
The South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services has a list of Most Wanted offenders. If you have any information, call 1-888-761-6175. You can remain confidential.More >
Newly-released statistics are showing President Trump’s approval ratings in each state nine months into his presidency.More >
Newly-released statistics are showing President Trump’s approval ratings in each state nine months into his presidency.More >
A new poll released Tuesday by Morning Consult shows President Donald Trump’s approval rate has fallen in all 50 states since he was inaugurated in January. Click to see a state-by-state breakdown.More >
A new poll released Tuesday by Morning Consult shows President Donald Trump’s approval rate has fallen in all 50 states since he was inaugurated in January. Click to see a state-by-state breakdown.More >
The National Weather Service confirmed five upstate counties saw damage from four tornadoes and straight line winds when the remnants of Hurricane Nate pushed through the area on October 8.More >
The National Weather Service confirmed five upstate counties saw damage from four tornadoes and straight line winds when the remnants of Hurricane Nate pushed through the area on October 8.More >
The Upstate and the Mountains see storm damage and possible tornadoes when the remnants of Hurricane Nate pushed through the area. (10/8/17)More >
The Upstate and the Mountains see storm damage and possible tornadoes when the remnants of Hurricane Nate pushed through the area. (10/8/17)More >
Laurens Academy sustains damage in Sunday storms. (10/8/17)More >
Laurens Academy sustains damage in Sunday storms. (10/8/17)More >
Storms caused severe damage to the Town and Country Mobile Home Park in Laurens.More >
Storms caused severe damage to the Town and Country Mobile Home Park in Laurens.More >