Limestone College: Student arrested after gun found on campus

Limestone College says a student was arrested Wednesday afternoon after Campus Safety and the Gaffney Police Department found a firearm in an on campus residence.

The college said the weapon was found in the student's room at The Cedars, an apartment complex owned by Limestone College, located on East O'Neal Street in Gaffney. The weapon was not loaded, the college said.

According to Limestone, the weapon was found during a search of The Cedars related to a separate incident. There was no threat to the college, Limestone said.

The college released an official statement:

Limestone's administration would like to take this opportunity to remind students that firearms or weapons of any kind are not permitted on campus for any reason. In the state of South Carolina, it is illegal to bring a firearm onto any private or public higher-education property, regardless if the firearm is registered or if the owner has a concealed-weapons permit.

The college said it will proceed with the disciplinary process for the student as outlined by its Code of Conduct at the appropriate time.

"Such violations can result in suspensions or expulsions from the College," read the statement from the school.

