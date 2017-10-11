Deputies: Homeowner being questioned after victim killed in Campobello shooting

Deputies said at least one person is dead after a shooting in Spartanburg County Wednesday evening.

According to officials with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said deputies arrived at a residence on the 200 block of Patterson Road in Campobello just after 7 p.m. this evening.

Upon arrival, deputies said they found one deceased victim who has yet to be identified.

The owner of the home has been taken to the Sheriff's Office for questioning.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Coroner's Office and the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office at this time.

