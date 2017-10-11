Upstate cemetery receives national recognition for unique burials

Ramsey Creek Preserve, located in Westminster, has been nationally recognized in an article published by the Atlantic Daily for their whole family cemetery.

That's whole families, including pets!

As we all know, pets are considered family too. It's a movement many are hoping will catch on in other cemeteries throughout the country.



Ramsey Creek Preserve was the first conservation burial in the country.

"We opened in 1998, and we have always accepted pets," Kimberley Campbell, a steward at the preserve, explained. "We are pet lovers of our own."

There are only a few cemeteries in South Carolina that allow pets to be buried with their owners.

"A lot of times when a pet passes away it's extremely traumatic for families," said Campbell. "They just show us so much love unconditionally. It's a long lasting relationship."

Multiple trails that run throughout the 80-acre property are lined with burials. One gravestone belongs to Christopher Nichols.

"Chris Nichols was a local boy - he has been here since 2004," said Campbell.

Growing up, Chris and his dog Briar were inseparable.

"Briar ,his dog, was always by his side and a great part of his life," Campbell explained.

Briar even attended Chris's funeral, sitting next to the casket.

"Briar lived a couple more years after Chris passed away," said Campbell. "When Briar passed away, the family asked if he could be buried here, and of course we said yes."

Chris and Briar's gravestones now lay next to each other on the property, just like many others.

Campbell explained, "It's having somewhere to mark their life to mark their time, to acknowledge their time, that dash between the birth date and the death date that they spent on earth."

There is also an area set aside specifically for pet burials.

"Its amazing how many people do come for that," said Campbell. "There are a few individual pet cemeteries but there aren't many cemeteries that accept pets. It only seems right that we should be able to enjoy them and include them."



There are no restrictions as to what type of animal you can have buried with you at Ramsey Creek Preserve. It doesn't have to be just a dog or a cat. If you consider it a pet, you can have it buried here on this property next to you.

This property is under a conservation easement with Upstate Forever, meaning it is a permanent location that will always be here.

