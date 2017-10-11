Coroner responding to scene of fatal crash involving pedestrian - FOX Carolina 21

Coroner responding to scene of fatal crash involving pedestrian

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The coroner has confirmed he's responding to the scene of a fatal vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Greenville.

According to the coroner, the incident happened along 85 SB at the exit ramp in front of the Michelin building.

