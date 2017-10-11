Deputies: SWAT responding after man barricaded himself in Belton - FOX Carolina 21

Deputies: SWAT responding after man barricaded himself in Belton home

BELTON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

SWAT has been activated and is responding to a scene in Belton, said officials with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the original call came in as a 911 hangup just after 9 p.m., but they were later informed that SWAT had been activated for a barricaded man in Belton.

We have reached out to law enforcement for additional details and a have a crew headed to the scene. Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.

