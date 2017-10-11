New multimedia complex bringing film and TV production to Greenville

Lights, camera, action! Soon enough you could turn on your TV and see some of your favorite episodes shot in Greenville.

"These are smaller productions but they still need certain facilities to be produced in,” said Studio South CEO Bert Hesse. “We are actively looking to bring in tenants from all over the United States and actually all over the World."

Global Media Park will be a 73-acre site, and the latest of Studio South's locations. Hesse said after building up to eight sound stages, they are hoping to bring in some major motion pictures.

"We have around three projects we're looking at in development,” Hesse said. “Two are feature films, and the other is a documentary."

Hesse said Atlanta generates $7 billion because of big time films, and he's hoping to get Greenville on the map, boosting the economy and creating new jobs.

"For Greenville it has a lot of opportunities, a big one for just the local employment,” Hesse said. “The average film salary is around $55,000 a year. So these are high paying jobs, most of the jobs will be local hires."

Some jobs in front of the camera and some behind the scenes, but Hesse said coming to South Carolina was a no brainer. He said Greenville marked off all three items on their checklist.

"Which was access to a local and international airport, access to a crew base and amenities so that the people working on the lot had a variety of restaurants and hotels to stay in," Hesse said.

He's guessing it will bring more people into the area. He said fans love to travel to see where their favorite episodes or movies were shot. Locally, it means your favorite places, a coffee shop or a park could make it on the big screen.

"You'll be seeing Greenville locations, restaurants and hotels showing up in content,” Hesse said. “This will be via episodic television and smaller independent films and things like that."

