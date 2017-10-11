Descendant of Confederate general speaks on BLM, legacy

A descendant of Confederate general Robert E. Lee spoke in Spartanburg Wednesday night.

Robert Lee IV is the distant nephew of the general, and has garnered notoriety and criticism for comments supporting, among other organizations, Black Lives Matter. He has been featured nationally for his perspective.

Lee spoke to a crowd at Spartanburg Methodist College, where he defended and expanded on his opinions of the current social climate.

"This is what scares me," said Lee. "That history might repeat itself. That we might repeat Jim Crow, or that we might not kill him in the first place. Jim Crow needs to die, and we have to do it."

Lee recently had to resign from the church after he said his appearances in the national spotlight started drawing unwanted attention.

The crowd at the college didn't necessarily show their hands on how they felt, but they did ask why Lee felt the way he did.

For Lee, he said there's a deeper conversation to be had, even if it is an uncomfortable one.

"You have to engage in the conversation whether you like it or not. We can't shy away from it anymore, and this is not a conversation we can say we're not willing to have," he said.

