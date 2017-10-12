Coroner: Man dies nearly a week after motorcycle wreck involving deer

Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler said a Cowpens man died Wednesday after being injured in a motorcycle crash involving a deer on October 5.

Tracy Peeler, 47, of Kristina Drive in Cowpens died at 9:46 p.m. Wednesday during a surgical procedure at Spartanburg Regional Health Center, the coroner said.

“Mr. Peeler was driver and lone occupant of a 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle that was headed north on Cannon’s Campground Road on October 5 when he struck a deer at 7:46 p.m. and was ejected from the bike on impact. Peeler was not wearing a helmet,” Fowler said in a news release.

An autopsy will be performed as part of the death investigation.

MORE NEWS:Pressure mounts for Vegas police to explain response time

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.