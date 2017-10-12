'Arrive Alive' tour to warn Wren students of texting & driving dangers

Deputies said at least one person is dead after a shooting in Spartanburg County Wednesday evening.More >
SWAT was activated and responded to a scene in Belton, said officials with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office.More >
Police say a 3-year-old boy spent the night in child welfare custody after he got lost in a Utah corn maze.More >
A Spartanburg man is behind bars after officers say he set the grass near his residence on fire in an attempt to kill his mother and her fiancé who were inside the home at the time.More >
Christopher McNabb, the father of 15 day-old Caliyah McNabb, who was found dead in a wooded area near her home on Sunday, has been charged with murder in the case.More >
Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler said a Cowpens man died Wednesday after being injured in a motorcycle crash involving a deer on October 5.More >
The coroner has confirmed he's responding to the scene of a fatal vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Greenville.More >
An Iowa woman was arrested after police found her three children alone outside, including one covered in feces "from head to toe" and another with a full diaper.More >
A rookie firefighter in Detroit was reportedly fired for “offensive and racially insensitive” behavior after bringing a watermelon to his new firehouse.More >
Former NFL star and actor Terry Crews revealed he was sexually assaulted by a Hollywood executive and said he understands why sexual assault victims don't always speak out.More >
Vigil for WCU student who died after weekend shooting. (10/11/17)More >
The Pickens Co. Humane Society will close on Dec. 31.More >
Boeing executives will spend 2 days visiting the Upstate to meet manufacturing partners and inform students about job opportunities.More >
Fire crews responded to a collision involving a Laurens County school bus Tuesday afternoon.More >
The South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services has a list of Most Wanted offenders. If you have any information, call 1-888-761-6175. You can remain confidential.More >
Newly-released statistics are showing President Trump’s approval ratings in each state nine months into his presidency.More >
A new poll released Tuesday by Morning Consult shows President Donald Trump’s approval rate has fallen in all 50 states since he was inaugurated in January. Click to see a state-by-state breakdown.More >
The National Weather Service confirmed five upstate counties saw damage from four tornadoes and straight line winds when the remnants of Hurricane Nate pushed through the area on October 8.More >
The Upstate and the Mountains see storm damage and possible tornadoes when the remnants of Hurricane Nate pushed through the area. (10/8/17)More >
Laurens Academy sustains damage in Sunday storms. (10/8/17)More >
