'Arrive Alive' tour to warn Wren students of texting & driving dangers

Everyday, 11 teenagers die from texting and driving accidents. That's according to the workers of the Arrive Alive Tour visiting Wren High School Thursday.



Wren High School Principal Seth Young said he saw too many young people getting killed in car accidents and wanted to educate his students about the dangers of distracted driving to make that stop.

"About 18 months ago, our community lost two students in separate car accidents. Our school leadership team along with the parents of one of those students decided we had to try something in order to make folks aware of the importance of educating young people about making good decisions when they are behind the wheel," said Young.

Wren High School started a new initiative called "Drive It Home" in partnership with AnMed Health. All students and a parent are required to attend the program. Now, Young is taking this initiative a step further by inviting the Arrive Alive Tour to the school.

Arrive Alive is an interactive experience where students get inside a car while wearing virtual reality glasses. They then simulate distracted driving and try to avoid running off the road, into other cars or trees.

While the program also stresses the importance of not drinking and driving, there is a heavy focus on avoiding distracted driving. Arrive Alive Tour operators report texting while driving is 6 times more likely to cause an accident than drinking and driving. They also said texting and driving causes 1 out of every 4 accidents in the United States and 75 percent of teens said their friends text and drive.

The Arrive Alive Tour will be at Wren High School Thursday and Friday. The principal is hoping to get as many sophomores the chance to try the simulator.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.