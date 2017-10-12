Sunday's tornado outbreak: a DEEPER look

Sunday’s EIGHT tornadoes spawned from Nate shattered October averages in the western Carolinas.

Making landfall early Sunday morning near Biloxi, MS, Hurricane Nate quickly move inland across Alabama into east Tennessee by afternoon.

Wind shear with the remnants of Nate aligned perfectly with tropical moisture and just enough instability to produce supercell-type storms, producing a total of eight tornadoes in the Carolinas…five in our viewing area.

According to NOAA, the average number of tornadoes occurring in October in the entire state is just one, making Sunday’s tornadoes extraordinarily above average.

Furthermore, according to SC-DNR and the state climatology office, the state has seen a yearly average of 14 tornadoes from 1950-2015. Of those, roughly 2-3 tornadoes reach EF2+ intensity.

October is typically one of the calmest months weather-wise in general, especially concerning severe weather and tornadoes for the state.

So far this year, we’ve seen the remnants of Cindy and Harvey cause tornado warnings in the region as well as Irma produce widespread wind damage.

It’s always a good reminder to the western Carolinas: a tropical system does not have to make landfall on the SC coast to cause significant impacts!

