Deputies: Woman attempted to run over ex-boyfriend, crashed into his home

Spartanburg County deputies said a woman was arrested after trying to run over her ex-boyfriend and hitting his house with her car early Wednesday morning.

Deputies said they were initially sent to an address on Seminole Drive after receiving calls that a man had been hit by a car.

They arrived to find the victim lying on the ground.

Per incident reports, the victim told them he found Jaquata Garrett outside his home. He told deputies that, after an altercation in the driveway, Garrett accelerated her Ford Explorer toward him. He said he jumped on top of the vehicle to avoid being run over. The vehicle then hit the house and the victim fell from the vehicle when Garrett backed away.

Deputies said the wall of the residence was caved in whereas there was a hole leading into the living room area. Deputies also noted the victim had a cut on his head and signs of road rash on his body.

Deputies said they had been called to the home multiple times in the past for domestic incidents, with Garrett being the primary aggressor. They said she was even trespassed from the property earlier this year.

Garrett was arrested and charged with domestic violence high and aggravated.

Deputies said the victim was taken to the hospital.

Deputies said the victim and the suspect have a child together.

MORE NEWS - Coroner: Man dies nearly a week after motorcycle wreck involving deer

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.