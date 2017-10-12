National Corrections officials to detail findings on Anderson Co - FOX Carolina 21

National Corrections officials to detail findings on Anderson Co. criminal justice system Thursday

Posted: Updated:
(Source: Associated Press) (Source: Associated Press)
ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said the public is invited to attend a meeting to discuss the findings of a six-month assessment of Anderson County's criminal justice system.

The meeting will be held Thursday in Anderson County Council Chambers from 8:30 a.m. until noon.

Assessors from the National Institute of Corrections will speak on a variety of topics, including observations and impressions, alternatives or processes that could impact jail population, facility development and needs assessment and planning, according to the sheriff’s office.

MORE NEWS - Sheriff: Man in custody after standoff with SWAT, deputies at Belton home

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.