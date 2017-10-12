National Corrections officials to detail findings on Anderson Co. criminal justice system Thursday

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said the public is invited to attend a meeting to discuss the findings of a six-month assessment of Anderson County's criminal justice system.

The meeting will be held Thursday in Anderson County Council Chambers from 8:30 a.m. until noon.

Assessors from the National Institute of Corrections will speak on a variety of topics, including observations and impressions, alternatives or processes that could impact jail population, facility development and needs assessment and planning, according to the sheriff’s office.

