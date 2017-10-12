Asheville police: Section of Airport Rd. closed after deadly wre - FOX Carolina 21

Asheville police: Section of Airport Rd. closed after deadly wreck

Posted: Updated:
(Source: APD) (Source: APD)

Asheville police said a portion of Airport Road was closed after a deadly crash Thursday morning.

The crash happened just before 6 a.m. near the intersection of Wellington Road.

Police said two vehicles were involved. One driver was killed in the crash and the second was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Airport Road was closed from Old Shoals to Bradley Branch as police investigated and crews worked to clear the wreckage.

MORE NEWS: Officials: Man arrested in TN double homicide told victims' mother he'd just shot her 2 girls

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.