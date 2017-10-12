Asheville police: Section of Airport Rd. closed after deadly wreck

Asheville police said a portion of Airport Road was closed after a deadly crash Thursday morning.

The crash happened just before 6 a.m. near the intersection of Wellington Road.

Police said two vehicles were involved. One driver was killed in the crash and the second was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Airport Road was closed from Old Shoals to Bradley Branch as police investigated and crews worked to clear the wreckage.

