Touching video of Pickens Co. worker thanking co-workers for saving his life is going viral

Video of a Pickens County Roads and Bridges worker thanking his co-workers for saving his life and the actions those men took to save him is going viral.

Bebo Originals posted the video on Facebook on October 10. It has since been shared more than 500 times and viewed more than 22,000 times.

In the video, the men talk about working on September 11 as Hurricane Irma was battering the Upstate.

All of a sudden, one of the men, Jimmy Craig stopped breathing. His co-workers jumped into action: pulling him out of the vehicle, beginning chest compressions, and calling 911.

“They work side by side most days, but this day, September 11, they played a big role in saving my husband's life,” Craig’s wife Conna said. “I’m so thankful to them, and God for how it turned out!”

