Gov. McMaster to speak in Spartanburg Thursday

A Lowcountry preacher is under investigation after a video surfaced that allegedly shows him touching an underage girl during a church service.More >
A Lowcountry preacher is under investigation after a video surfaced that allegedly shows him touching an underage girl during a church service.More >
Deputies in Spartanburg County said a Campobello homeowner has been charged with murder after shooting and killing an Inman woman Wednesday evening.More >
Deputies in Spartanburg County said a Campobello homeowner has been charged with murder after shooting and killing an Inman woman Wednesday evening.More >
SWAT was activated and responded to a scene in Belton, said officials with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office.More >
SWAT was activated and responded to a scene in Belton, said officials with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office.More >
The parents of a missing Texas toddler, who vanished after her father left her alone outside, are no longer cooperating with police.More >
The parents of a missing Texas toddler, who vanished after her father left her alone outside, are no longer cooperating with police.More >
An Iowa woman was arrested after police found her three children alone outside, including one covered in feces "from head to toe" and another with a full diaper.More >
An Iowa woman was arrested after police found her three children alone outside, including one covered in feces "from head to toe" and another with a full diaper.More >
Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler said a Cowpens man died Wednesday after being injured in a motorcycle crash involving a deer on October 5.More >
Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler said a Cowpens man died Wednesday after being injured in a motorcycle crash involving a deer on October 5.More >
Police say a 3-year-old boy spent the night in child welfare custody after he got lost in a Utah corn maze.More >
Police say a 3-year-old boy spent the night in child welfare custody after he got lost in a Utah corn maze.More >
Some attendees at a Massachusetts wedding were offended Saturday when a man and a woman disrobed and went for a swim in the ocean outside the venue, a police report said.More >
Some attendees at a Massachusetts wedding were offended Saturday when a man and a woman disrobed and went for a swim in the ocean outside the venue, a police report said.More >
The family of a stillborn baby who was discarded in a St. Paul hospital's dirty laundry in 2013 is suing the medical center.More >
The family of a stillborn baby who was discarded in a St. Paul hospital's dirty laundry in 2013 is suing the medical center.More >
A Spartanburg man is behind bars after officers say he set the grass near his residence on fire in an attempt to kill his mother and her fiancé who were inside the home at the time.More >
A Spartanburg man is behind bars after officers say he set the grass near his residence on fire in an attempt to kill his mother and her fiancé who were inside the home at the time.More >
Vigil for WCU student who died after weekend shooting. (10/11/17)More >
Vigil for WCU student who died after weekend shooting. (10/11/17)More >
The Pickens Co. Humane Society will close on Dec. 31.More >
The Pickens Co. Humane Society will close on Dec. 31.More >
Boeing executives will spend 2 days visiting the Upstate to meet manufacturing partners and inform students about job opportunities.More >
Boeing executives will spend 2 days visiting the Upstate to meet manufacturing partners and inform students about job opportunities.More >
Fire crews responded to a collision involving a Laurens County school bus Tuesday afternoon.More >
Fire crews responded to a collision involving a Laurens County school bus Tuesday afternoon.More >
The South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services has a list of Most Wanted offenders. If you have any information, call 1-888-761-6175. You can remain confidential.More >
The South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services has a list of Most Wanted offenders. If you have any information, call 1-888-761-6175. You can remain confidential.More >
Newly-released statistics are showing President Trump’s approval ratings in each state nine months into his presidency.More >
Newly-released statistics are showing President Trump’s approval ratings in each state nine months into his presidency.More >
A new poll released Tuesday by Morning Consult shows President Donald Trump’s approval rate has fallen in all 50 states since he was inaugurated in January. Click to see a state-by-state breakdown.More >
A new poll released Tuesday by Morning Consult shows President Donald Trump’s approval rate has fallen in all 50 states since he was inaugurated in January. Click to see a state-by-state breakdown.More >
The National Weather Service confirmed five upstate counties saw damage from four tornadoes and straight line winds when the remnants of Hurricane Nate pushed through the area on October 8.More >
The National Weather Service confirmed five upstate counties saw damage from four tornadoes and straight line winds when the remnants of Hurricane Nate pushed through the area on October 8.More >
The Upstate and the Mountains see storm damage and possible tornadoes when the remnants of Hurricane Nate pushed through the area. (10/8/17)More >
The Upstate and the Mountains see storm damage and possible tornadoes when the remnants of Hurricane Nate pushed through the area. (10/8/17)More >
Laurens Academy sustains damage in Sunday storms. (10/8/17)More >
Laurens Academy sustains damage in Sunday storms. (10/8/17)More >