Gov. McMaster to speak in Spartanburg Thursday

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster will speak in Spartanburg on Thursday.

The governor’s office said he will speak at the Carolinas Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives meeting.

The meeting will begins at noon at the Spartanburg Marriott, 299 North Church Street.

