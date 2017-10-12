Officials: Laurens High School student suspended after threateni - FOX Carolina 21

Officials: Laurens High School student suspended after threatening to bring gun to school

Posted: Updated:
Laurens County High School (FOX Carolina/ Feb. 7, 2017) Laurens County High School (FOX Carolina/ Feb. 7, 2017)
LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Laurens County District 55 officials said a Laurens High School senior was suspended after threatening to bring a gun to school.

Ed Murray, a spokesman for the district, said the student stated on social media that he was going to bring a gun to school because other students were spreading rumors about him.

Other students made officials aware and Murray said school administrators intervened before school started Thursday morning.

Murray said the student was suspended pending further action

"No gun was ever brought to school and no students or staff were in danger," Murray stated.

Murray said criminal charges are not expected at this time.

MORE NEWS: Campobello homeowner charged with murder in woman's shooting death

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.