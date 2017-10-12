Officials: Laurens High School student suspended after threatening to bring gun to school

Laurens County District 55 officials said a Laurens High School senior was suspended after threatening to bring a gun to school.

Ed Murray, a spokesman for the district, said the student stated on social media that he was going to bring a gun to school because other students were spreading rumors about him.

Other students made officials aware and Murray said school administrators intervened before school started Thursday morning.

Murray said the student was suspended pending further action

"No gun was ever brought to school and no students or staff were in danger," Murray stated.

Murray said criminal charges are not expected at this time.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.