Deputies: SWAT team mobilized as death investigation continues in Greenville County

Greenville County deputies said they are investigating after a person was found shot to death Thursday morning at the intersection of Appaloosa Drive and Gethsemane Drive.

Deputies said they were dispatched to the area just after 11 a.m. after receiving a call about a gunshot victim.

Deputies said they arrived to find a man's body. The man was pronounced dead and suffered from at least one gunshot wound.

Sgt. Ryan Flood said a SWAT team had a house surrounded just after noon. He said the house either a person of interest or another victim may be inside.

Flood said Gethsemane Drive was closed off while deputies investigated.

Flood asked people to avoid the Mustang Village community for a few hours while the investigation was underway.

