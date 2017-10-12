Greenville hosts SC NAACP Convention for first time ever

Greenville will host the 100th annual South Carolina State NAACP Convention, according to the Greenville branch.

The event begins on Thursday with a welcome community welcome meeting at 7 p.m. The event will be at the Fuller Norman Industrial Institute on Anderson Road.

The convention will be held October 13 – 15 at the Greenville Hilton.

This marks the first time Greenville has hosted the annual NAACP convention.

