Greenville hosts SC NAACP Convention for first time ever

Greenville hosts SC NAACP Convention for first time ever

NAACP logo (Provided) NAACP logo (Provided)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Greenville will host the 100th annual South Carolina State NAACP Convention, according to the Greenville branch.

The event begins on Thursday with a welcome community welcome meeting at 7 p.m. The event will be at the Fuller Norman Industrial Institute on Anderson Road.

The convention will be held October 13 – 15 at the Greenville Hilton.

This marks the first time Greenville has hosted the annual NAACP convention.

