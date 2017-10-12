Oconee Co. Sheriff's Office: Men arrested in connection Aug. robbery

The Oconee County Sheriff's Office said two men were arrested on Wednesday in connection with an Aug. 31 robbery. Deputies said Joshua Michael Poole, 25, was arrested and charged with one count of grand larceny, one count of burglary 2nd degree, and one count of safecracking.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to a robbery on Little Country Lane in Westminster where electronics and a safe were stolen on August 31.

William Grove Bearden, 23, was also arrested in connection with the case on Sept. 27, deputies said. According to deputies, Bearden was charged with one count of burglary 2nd degree, grand larceny, and safecracking.

On Wednesday, Bearden was also arrested and charged with possession of a stolen vehicle in relation to separate incident, deputies said.

MORE: Deputies: Meth seized from property during stolen vehicle investigation

Both men are being held at the Oconee County Detention Center.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.